Jewels of Hyderabad Nizams on extended view in Delhi

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The well-received exhibition of 173 pieces of royal jewellery, which once adorned the Asaf Jahi Nizams of Hyderabad, has been extended till May 31.

Titled “Jewels of India: The Nizam’s Jewellery Collection”, the temporary exhibition at the National Museum here was originally designated to run till May 5.

It is exhibiting the Jacob (or Imperial) Diamond as its centrepiece, amid panels of richly-studded crown jewels, ‘sarpechs’, headbands, waistbands, necklaces, rings, earrings and other jewellery.

The collection of jewels has come to the museum after being displayed in 2001 and 2007. They were purchased in 1995 by the Indian government for Rs 218 crore from the last Nizam’s trusts, the National Museum said.

The exhibited collection is one of the rarest in the world, its curator Sanjib Kumar Singh said.

–IANS

sj/mag/mr