Ranchi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Jharkhand government appointed High Court Justice (retd.) Dhruva Narayan Uppadhay as the Lokayukt on Tuesday.

The post of Lokayukt was lying vacant since January 2016 after Justice D.N. Sahay retired. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Jharkhand government had been facing criticism from opposition parties for not appointing the Lokayukt in the past one year.

Hundreds of cases related to corruption were pending in the absence of a Lokayukt.

–IANS

