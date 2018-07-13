Jharkhand assembly adjourned over Land Amendment Act row

Ranchi, July 17 (IANS) The Jharkhand assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till Wednesday as the opposition parties raised the Land Amendment Act 2017 issue and disrupted the house proceedings.

When the house assembled at 11 a.m., the opposition members stood on their seats and demanded a discussion on the Land Amendment Act 2017. They also demanded withdrawal of the act.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda said: “There can be no discussion on Land Amendment Act as it has been cleared by the President.”

The opposition members, however, began shouting slogans, persisting with the demand to withdraw the act.

Speaker Dinesh Oraon tried to pacify the opposition members but when it bore no result, the house was adjourned till 12.30 p.m.

When the house re-assembled, the opposition members began shouting slogans again.

The ruling party members also stood on their seats and demanded a probe into the alleged violation of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders.

Amid the bedlam, the in-charge of the Finance Department, Neelkant Singh, tabled the first supplementary budget of Rs 2,597 crore.

The house was finally adjourned till Wednesday.

