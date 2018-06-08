Jharkhand Class 10 results out, less than 60% pass

Ranchi, June 12 (IANS) Less than 60 per cent students passed the Class 10 board examination in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Academic Council on Tuesday declared the results for the Class 10 examination in which overall 59.48 per cent students have passed.

This year a total of 4,28,389 students had appeared in the exams out of which only 2,54,830 have managed to pass while in the previous year 4,63,311 students had appeared out of which 3,14,287 students had passed. The previous year overall pass percentage was 67.83 per cent.

The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 21 this year.

