Jharkhand CM inaugurates famous ‘Shravani Mela’ in Deoghar

Ranchi, July 28 (ANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday inaugurated the famous “Shravani Mela” at Baba Baidhyanath Shiva temple in Deoghar, where around three million people offer water on the “Shiva Linga” every year in the month of Shravan in Hindu calendar.

The Shiva temple of Deoghar is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of the country. Demon King Ravana had established the Deoghar temple. According to mythology, Ravana was trying to take Shiva Linga to Lanka but he could not due to its weight. An angry Ravana threw it there and shoved the Shiva Linga into ground with his feel.

The devotees take Ganga water at Sultanganj of Bhagalpur district of Bihar and walk around 110 km carrying it in “Kanwars” on their shoulders to offer the sacred water on the Shiva Linga.

While inaugurating the Shravani Mela, Das said: “Efforts are on to develop Deoghar as a global cultural centre. The construction of second phase of queue complex will begin after Shravan. Deoghar is being developed to attract both domestic and foreign tourists.”

He said: “Like Shivalok, ‘Char Dham’ will be developed here so that pilgrims could get a feel of Shivadham through the year.”

The state would also spend Rs 10 crore to rehabilitate the people displaced due to acquisition of land for Deoghar airport, Das said.

“On every Monday of Shravan month, I will interact with the pilgrims to know the problems they face. The devotes can also contact me through Twiter and Facebook,” Chief Minister Das said.

He also instructed the officials to perform their duties sincerely during the Shravani Mela. He warned them that any kind of mismanagement would not be tolerated.

