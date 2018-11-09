Jharkhand CM, Ratan Tata lay foundation stone for cancer hospital in Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 10 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 302-bed cancer hospital in Ranchi.

The hospital will be developed on 23.5 acres of land, jointly by the state government and Tata Trust.

Of the 302 beds, 50 will be reserved for Jharkhand. It will have 14 operation theatres, a 28-bed Intensive Care Unit and a blood bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Das lauded the work of the Tata group in the country. “People in the corporate sector needed to join hands with the government to remove poverty and usher in prosperity in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Ratan Tata said: “In the next 20-30 years, the Tata Trust hopes to create a roadmap with the government where cancer deaths in the country can be minimised. The road is not easy but the goal is achievable,” he said.

–IANS

ns/shs/bg