Jharkhand CM Soren calls on Pranab, Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called on former President Pranab Mukherjee and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here.

Soren, who is also the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief, first met former President at his residence.

He then drove to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener’s residence in the Civil Lines area.

The meeting of Soren with the former President and Kejriwal lasted for for over 30 minutes each.

Mukherjee and Kejriwal were supposed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Soren in Ranchi on December 29, but could not participate.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition top leaders attended the swearing in ceremony of Soren.

The grand alliance comprising JMM-Congress-RJD stormed to power in the eastern mineral rich tribal state, winning 47 out of 81 seats.

The BJP managed to win only 24 seats in the state with Chief Minister Raghubar Das also losing his traditional Jamshedpur East assembly seat to rebel party leader Saryu Rai.

–IANS

aks/vd