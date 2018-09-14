Jharkhand CM’s ‘padyatra’ to spread cleanliness awareness

Ranchi, Sep 16 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das embarked on a ‘padyatra’ here on Sunday in an effort to spread cleanliness awareness among the people.

The Chief Minister reached the city’s Argora roundabout earlier in the day and spoke to shop owners and others.

He then swept a road, saying: “Let us come and take a vow to make India clean and healthy. We can prevent our family members from many diseases by keeping our surroundings clean.”

Das’s remarks comes on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachhata Seva Abhiyan’ launched on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was joined by Rajya Sabha member Ramvichar Netam and Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra.

–IANS

