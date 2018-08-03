Jharkhand HC extends Lalu’s provisional bail till Aug 20

Ranchi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday extended the provisional bail of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav till August 20.

According to a lawyer, the provisional bail period was ending on August 17 but Lalu Yadav’s lawyers moved the High Court seeking a further three-month extension. The next hearing will take place on August 17.

Lalu Yadav was granted six weeks provisional bail for treatment in May, which was later extended by the High Court.

He was in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail after being convicted in December 2017 in a fodder scam case.

He was also convicted in two other cases in January and March 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment.

In 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case and sentenced to jail for five years.

The multi-million fodder scam had surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Yadav was Bihar’s Chief Minister. At the directive of Patna High Court, the probe was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

