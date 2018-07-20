Jharkhand Olympic Association vice president killed in road accident

Ranchi, July 25 (IANS) Jharkhand Olympic Association (JOA) vice president Rashid Khan and his wife died in a road accident early on Wednesday in Lohardaga district, police said.

Khan, 60, was on his way back home from Ranchi along with his family, when their car met with the accident near Eta Barhi village. He died on the spot while his wife succumbed on her way to a hospital, a police officer said.

Khan’s daughter-in-law, grandson and the driver were also seriously injured. They have been admitted to a hospital here, he added.

Rashid Khan was secretary and treasurer of Lohardaga Football Sangh for many years. His death has been condoled by politicians and sportspersons from the state.

–IANS

