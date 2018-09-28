Jharkhand petrol pumps shut demanding lower VAT

Ranchi, Oct 1 (IANS) Around 1,200 petrol pumps were shut across Jharkhand on Monday for 12 hours in support of demands for a lower Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Jharkhand Petroleum Dealers Association said the sale of diesel had fallen due to rising prices.

“When the BJP government took charge in Jharkhand, the VAT was 18 per cent on petrol and diesel which has been increased to 22 per cent. The diesel sale has fallen by up to 25 per cent in the state,” Shashi Bhushan Rai, an Association member, told IANS.

“Besides, a Re 1 per litre cess is collected by the government. If the VAT is decreased to 18 per cent, then sales will rise and the government too will benefit.”

