Jharkhand: Physical verification of land to be must for registry

Ranchi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Jharkhand government will soon make physical verification of land by government officials mandatory before registry, said an official on Thursday.

“We have prepared a draft which will be sent for Cabinet’s approval. The draft has been prepared after studying the land registry process in some states.

“Once the draft is cleared by the state, registry of land will be done only after physical verification,” a Land and Revenue Department official told IANS.

He said: “The Registry Department officials will visit the land and they will take selfie there which will be part of the land verification record.”

The move has been initiated to stop illegal sale of the land, the official said, adding that some cases of sale of particular pieces of land to more than one person, which creates land dispute.

In Jharkhand, scores of murders have taken place over land-related disputes. The state government’s move is likely to minimise such killings.

