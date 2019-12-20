Jharkhand rejected BJP’s narrative of CAA, Art 370: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) As the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance in Jharkhand inched closer to the majority mark in 81-member Assembly, the grand old party on Monday said that the people have rejected the national narrative of the BJP and voted over the local issues and inflation.

Speaking to IANS, Congress Secretary Pranav Jha said, “The people have rejected the national narrative built by the BJP in the state over the issues of Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and voted for the local issues.”

He said, the people of the state voted for the local issues, over the inflation and the employment for youths.

Jha further said that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will work for the welfare of the people in the state for next five years.

The Congress, JMM and the RJD contested on 31, 43 and seven seats respectively in in the state.

As per the Election Commission, the Grand Alliance was leading on 41 seats while the BJP was leading on 28 seats. The All Jharkhand Students Union was leading on five seats while former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) was leading on four seats in the state.

The Jharkhand voted in five phases starting from November 30 to December 20.

–IANS

