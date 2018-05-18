Jharkhand school children taken ill, lizard found in meal

Ranchi, May 19 (IANS) Over two dozen children were hospitalised in a Jharkhand school after consuming “khichdi” in which a dead lizard was found.

The incident took place in a school located in Simaria village under Domchanch block of Koderma district in the state.

After consuming the food, the children complained of nausea and started vomiting, following which they were rushed to Domchanch Referral Hospital and Koderma Sadar Hospital.

On getting information, Block Development Officer Narayan Ram, accompanied by Koderma Medical Officer Dr Ranjeet Kumar, reached the school.

On inquiry, they found a dead lizard in the utensil used for cooking the food for about 30 children.

School Principal Saryu Razak, however, said he was unaware of the incident as he was off to Domchanch in connection with some school work. He blamed the cooks for the incident.

Doctors attending on the children said their condition was stable and all were out of danger.

–IANS

ns/nir/vm