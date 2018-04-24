Jharkhand set to get Rs 2,700-cr investment on April 27

Ranchi, April 25 (IANS) Jharkhand will get investments worth over Rs 2,700 crore at fourth groundbreaking ceremony of “Momentum Jharkhand” on April 27, said a senior official on Wednesday.

“In all, 151 companies are going to investment Rs 2,700 crore in the state on the occasion of fourth Momentum Jharkhand groundbreaking ceremony which will take place in Deoghar on April 27,” Mines and Industries Secretary Sunil Barnawal told the media.

Barnwal is also in charge of Principal Secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister.

He said: “Rs 2,700-crore investment will create 10,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs in the state.”

Through Momentum Jharkhand, Rs 8,800 crore had already been invested in the state, which would create nearly 60,000 direct and 1.75 lakh indirect jobs, he said.

Jharkhand had organised “Momentum Jharkhand: Global Investors’ Summit” in February 2017. The state had received investment proposals worth over Rs 3-lakh crore during the summit.

–IANS

ns/nir