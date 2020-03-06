Jharkhand to constitute displacement commission soon: CM

Ranchi, March 12 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said that a displacement commission will be constituted soon to address the grievances of people displaced over hundreds of years due to mining and industrialisation in the state.

BJP legislator Biranchi Narayan raised the displacement issue in the state assembly. Responding to his demand, the Chief Minister said a “Displacement commission will be constituted in the state and local representatives will be members of the body.”

In Jharkhand, nearly one third of the population was displaced in the state for more than a 100 years. They have been complaining of not being given adequate compensation as promised at that time.

BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi raised the issue about the merger of his party, JVM-P and the Leader of Opposition status. Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto has not accorded Leader of Opposition status to Marandi, despite the fact he has been elected the legislative party leader of the BJP.

Marandi joined the BJP on February 17 and was elected the legislative party leader on February 25. The Election Commission accepted the merger of the JVM-P with the BJP on March 5.

Marandi appealed to the BJP legislators not to disrupt the House, demanding to accord him Leader of Opposition status. He asked the Speaker to take a decision on the issue.

–IANS

ns/sdr/bg