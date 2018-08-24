Jharkhand to name roads after Vajpayee

Ranchi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday gave its approval to name upcoming roads and airport medical college in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and start three awards in his name.

The Jharkhand Innovation Laboratory run by the Science and Technology Department will now be known as Atal Innovation Centre. The Ranchi Convention Centre has been named the Atal Convention Centre. A medical hospital in Palamu will be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College.

The cabinet also gave its approval to start Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Award in three sectors: literature, media and good governance.

–IANS

