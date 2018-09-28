Jharkhand will be ODF by November 15: CM

Ranchi, Oct 2 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday said the state will be Open Defecation Free (ODF) by November 15.

“Jharkhand will be ODF by November 15. We have achieved 99 per cent in making the state ODF,” Das said while taking part in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here.

He announced that the Audrey House situated near Raj Bhavan will now be known as Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Bhavan.

On the occasion, 144 prisoners lodged in different jails of the state were released.

Das appealed to the people to shun violence. “Violence is no solution for any problem. Give up the violent path of terrorism, Maoism, and adopt the non-violent path.”

–IANS

ns/mag/mr