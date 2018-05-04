Jharkhand woman kills husband with rod, held

Ranchi, May 7 (IANS) A woman killed her husband by hitting him on his head with a rod at their village home in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Monday, following which she was arrested, police said.

Birsi Orain, 35, killed her husband Somra Oraon, 40, after a quarrel over some issue escalated into a slugfest at Deori village in Nagari block of Ranchi.

During the fight, Birsi picked up a rod and hit her husband on his head, injuring him seriously. He died during treatment at a hospital.

The couple has five daughters and a son, including two daughters who are married.

