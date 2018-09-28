Jilted lover held for shooting woman in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A 27-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly opening fire at a girl who rejected his marriage proposal, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 9 a.m. on Monday in Harsh Vihar in north Delhi’s Pitampura area.

“The accused was her neighbour earlier and the two were currently working together,” Meena said.

Pradeep, the accused, wanted to marry the girl, aged 20, but she refused, the police officer said.

“That’s why he shot her,” he said.

“The accused is being interrogated,” Meena said, adding the victim was being treated in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

–IANS

