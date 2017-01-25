Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) TV Host Jimmy Kimmel has mocked US President Donald Trump on his TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — but with a different method.

Kimmel and his team made a fake promo of the film “Split” sequel featuring Trump as the kidnapper who has multiple personalities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“The number one movie in America right now is ‘Split’, directed by M. Night Shyamalan… It is about a kidnapper who has multiple personalities. Since the film did so well, the studio is already moving ahead with a sequel,” Kimmel said before the video started.

The spoof began with “Split” characters Claire (Haley Lu Richardson), Marcia (Jessica Sula) and Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) saying, “What are we doing here? What the hell is going on?” as they are locked up in a room by the kidnapper.

“23 Identities live in Donald,” says a lady in the video before it shows brief footage of Trump at press conferences.

A scene showed Trump’s speech, in which he says, “Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump,” followed by a clip of him kissing a cheek of one reporter, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the president.

The spoof concluded with a voiceover saying, “He’s done horrible things to people, he’ll do awful things to you. What will happen when he unlocks the potential of his brain?” before it shows a scene of Trump saying, “Oh, I don’t know what I said.”

