Jindal Art Institute offers classes in performing arts

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Offering classes in classical dance forms, musical instruments, theatre and fitness, the Jindal Art Institute (JAI), held its inaugural showcase here.

The brainchild of Kuchipudi dancer Shallu Jindal, the institute “aims to spread far and wide rich artistic heritage of India and the world by exploring various dance forms”, it said in a statement released on Saturday.

The New Delhi-based institute will offer classes in art forms like Kuchipudi, Kathak, Salsa, belly dancing, Zumba, yoga, vocal music, piano, guitar, tabla, flute, and theatre, among others.

The institute has not started degree-courses yet.

In her inaugural address, Shallu Jindal said that the initiative is a salute to all the artists, and will “collaborate with both Indian and international artists to unleash the potential of vast talent that the country has to offer”.

The event also saw various dance performances by several artists.

The inauguration was attended by Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Jindal, and JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal, along with Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra.

