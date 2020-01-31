Jindal Global Law School recruits 104 new faculty members

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana, has become one of the largest law schools in the world with 104 new faculty members joining it for the spring 2020 semester thereby increasing the total faculty strength of JGLS to 328, the university said on Wednesday.

With this addition, the faculty-student ratio of JGLS has improved to 1:9 from 1:12.

The 104 new faculty members include 2 Professors, 3 Associate Professors, 27 Assistant Professors, 38 Senior Research Associates and 34 Research Associates.

“Jindal Global Law School has made a huge commitment through these 104 new faculty hires. This has substantially expanded its faculty and will give more opportunities for learning to the students of JGU,” C. Raj Kumar, VC, JGU and Dean, JGLS, said in a statement.

“The decision to hire such a large number of faculty members for one law school is unparalleled in the history of legal education in India and augurs well for the aspiration to maintain excellence in legal education,” he added.

More than half (52 per cent) of all the faculty members in JGLS are women and nearly 55 per cent of the new faculty members who joined are women.

While 62 per cent of the new faculty members have LL.M. degrees from leading international universities such as the University of Oxford and Harvard University, 88 faculty members of JGLS have Ph.D. degree from various leading international, central and state universities.

