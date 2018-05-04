Jindal Law School students get highest ‘Day Zero’ offers

Sonipat (Haryana), May 5 (IANS) The 2019 graduating batch of Jindal Global Law School, part of the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) here, has received 23 “Day Zero” offers, the highest for any law school in India this year, the university has said.

Day Zero offers refer to placement offers given to law school students more than a year ago.

There is good news for the 2018 law graduates as well as the university said that top law firms of the country lined up to recruit them.

All major law firms including Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Nishith Desai Associates, Economic Law Practice, Trilegal, Khaitan and Co., J. Sagar Associates, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, Karanjawala and Co., and AZB Partners, among others, recruited the JGLS graduates this year, the university said in a statement.

Global law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, also offered a training contract to one of the graduating students of the university’s 2018 batch, it said, adding that over 16 new corporate recruiters were added to JGLS’ recruiter list this year so far.

The new corporate recruiters include Aquilaw, ARA Law, Bharucha Partners, Godha Law Chambers, Jurisperitus Law, Law Rato, Lawyers at Work, Mundkur Law Partners, Prasoon Legal, Samvad Partners, Singh & Singh Associates, Star India, Tatva Legal, Thomson Reuters, among others.

“We expect several other domestic and international law firms to hire from our future graduating batches as several law firms have signed MoUs with our university for offering internships to our students,” said C. Raj Kumar, JGU Founding Vice-Chancellor and the Dean of Jindal Global Law School.

“Internships have become the most preferred route for hiring law students by Indian and international law firms, and we will continue to focus on expanding this network,” he added.

