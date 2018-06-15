Jindal varsity broadens career options for public policy students

Sonipat (Haryana), June 22 (IANS) Curriculum innovations and pacts with a plethora of organisations cutting across multiple sectors including corporate houses, embassies and think tanks have helped O.P. Jindal Global University here to broaden career opportunities for its public policy students, said a top university official.

One such innovation that the university ushered in was the “Capstone Project” that enabled the students of Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP) to work for “client institutions” on assignments given to them.

Their performances get appraised by supervisors in those organisations. In the process of completing these projects, employers can evaluate the capabilities of public policy students, who, in turn, become familiar with a potential employer, gaining valuable experience.

This, coupled with Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with several organisations, paved the way for successful completion of its placement session for the academic year 2018-19 which saw the public policy graduates embarking on new age careers.

“Our aim is to broaden career opportunities which are attractive and customised for public policy post-graduates. Many national and international institutions, including those in the not-for-profit sector and in corporate social responsibility organisations (CSR), are recruiting graduates from JSGP,” said Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean of JSGP.

The top recruiters in 2018 included Confederation of Indian Industry, American Chamber of Commerce, Sports News Media, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, Research and Information Systems for Developing Countries, Indian Political Action Committee, the university said in a statement.

There were job offers from the Centre for Science and Environment, Cyber Peace Foundation, Centre for Civil Society Academy, Accountability India, Indian Institute for Human Settlements, International Food Policy Research Institute, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate programme – Haryana, the Navjyoti Foundation, and the New Development Bank as well, the statement added.

“In the past, the study of public policy was seen as confined to a civil service career or academic posts. However, JSGP breaks this notion as it has diversified career options, and has showed the path to a variety of full-time positions for its graduating students,” said C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.

