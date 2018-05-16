Jindal varsity launches school of art and architecture

Sonipat (Haryana), May 17 (IANS) The O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) here on Thursday announced the launch of its Jindal School of Arts and Architecture (JSAA) which aims to become one of the foremost schools of learning of the visual, material and built environments.

The school offers two courses to the students — BA (Hons) in Built Environment Studies, a three-year design programme, and the professional five-year programme, Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch).

“I am proud to announce the launch of Jindal School of Arts and Architecture, JGU’s seventh school,” C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, JGU, said in a statement.

The school will foster interdisciplinary research cutting across academic programmes, allowing its students and faculty member to actively engage in addressing the most pressing issues facing our world today.

