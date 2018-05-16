Jio announces exclusive partnership with Screenz

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm on Thursday announced an exclusive partnership for the Indian market with Screenz, the platform for “entertainment-based interactivity”.

The partnership will add to Jio’s existing platform for gamification.

A statement said this partnership “will empower broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content with robust scalability. The features on this platform are highly adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged.”

–IANS

ag/bg