Jio offers 1-year ‘unlimited services’ for Rs 2020

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Announcing its “Happy New Year” offer, Reliance Jio on Monday said that it would offer smartphone customers “unlimited services” for a year for a recharge amount of Rs 2,020.

These services include unlimited voice calls and SMS in addition to 1.5 GB data per day.

There is another offer under the scheme. For the same amount (Rs 2,020), one can also buy a JioPhone and one year of “unlimited services” which include unlimited voice calls and SMS, besides 0.5 GB data per day.

The limited period offer starts on Tuesday.

According to the company’s ‘all-in-one’ tariff plans announced earlier this month, plans worth Rs 555 (3 months) and Rs 2,199 (12 months), offered 1.5 GB data per day, and FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit of 3,000 and 12,000 minutes respectively, among others.

In fact, all the three private telecom players in India — Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Jio – earlier announced pre-paid tariff plans with 40-50 per cent higher rates.

With over 350 million subscribers, Reliance Jio in October reported Rs 990 crore net profit for Q2 ending September, marking a year-on-year growth of 45.4 per cent on a standalone basis even as its average revenue per user (ARPU) fell while both data and voice volume grew significantly.

–IANS

gb/bg