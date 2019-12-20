JioWonderland salutes Mumbai bravehearts ahead of New Year

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) JioWonderland paid tributes to the Mumbai Police and Mumbai Fire Brigade by hosting a daylong mega-event with their family members at the JioWorld Garden, here on Monday.

Over 8,000 participated and marked the festival season with more than 100 experiences including thrilling performances, acts, fun-rides etc, said a spokesperson.

“We salute the gallant officers of Mumbai city who keep us all safe and their supporting and brave families who are the real strength behind the valour and dedication of these men,” said Reliance Industries’ Nita M. Ambani

The police and fire brigade personnel and their families enjoyed on the last day of the weeklong season’s festivities at JioWonderland with twinkling lights, a massive Christmas tree, sounds of bells from Santa Claus’ sleigh, Sant zipping around on his sleigh for a meet-and-greet with kids, fun rides and a magic show by Titou Molard.

The JioWonderland celebrations also saw around 35000 visitors on the opening day on December 25, including some 4,500 children through various NGOs who joined the festivities.

