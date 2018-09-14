Jivi Mobiles launches affordable smartphones

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Homegrown smartphone maker Jivi Mobiles on Wednesday launched three new smartphones under its new “XTREME Series” that come with a “Full View” display at an affordable range.

The three new smartphones “XT84”, “XT309” and “XT309+” are priced at Rs 5,299, Rs 5,599 and Rs 6,799 respectively, that will be available on both online and offline platforms.

“We are confident that the kind of quality, features and value for money that we have brought in will change the dynamics of the smartphone segment and each of our phones will disrupt the entire segment,” Harsh Vardhan, Marketing Head, Jivi Mobiles, said in a statement.

The “XT84” is equipped with 5.3-inch screen and houses a 2,500mAh battery. It also sports a dual camera setup (5MP + 5MP).

“XT309” comes with 2.5D glass and 5.3-inch screen size. The phone is powered by 2,700mAh battery. The device sports 8MP primary camera and 5MP selfie camera.

Both the devices offers 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

“XT309+” comes with 13MP auto-focus (AF) Primary camera and 5MP auto-focus (AF) selfie camera. The device houses 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and houses 2,700mAh battery. It runs the Android Go operating system.

