JJP national Vice President quits post

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) In a jolt to the one-year-old Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which formed the Haryana government in a post-poll alliance with the BJP, its senior leader and state legislator Ram Kumar Gautam on Wednesday resigned as the party’s national Vice President.

He said he was upset over the party being “ignored”.

But Gautam, 73, has not resigned from the party’s membership.

He said JJP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has forgotten “his family after coming to the helm”.

“Most of the legislators in the party are upset with Dushyant,” Gautam told the media.

But Dushyant Chautala separately told the media that he was not aware of the development.

“I just came to know from you and I will speak to him (Gautam),” he said.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the Congress has 31 MLAs, the BJP 40 and the JJP 10.

