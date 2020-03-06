J&K ACB to get independent EOW: Govt

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) The J&K government on Tuesday ordered the establishment of an independent Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The new wing will have it headquarters in Jammu, as per the order issued by Mohammad Usman Khan, Deputy Secretary to J&K government.

In this regard, the administration announced the creation of 56 new posts which shall comprise the new EOW. They are: Superintendent of Police (1), Senior Prosecuting Officer (1), Deputy Superintendent of Police (3), Prosecuting Officer (3), Inspector (10), Sub-inspector (10), Junior Scale Stenographer (5), Constable (20) and Orderly (3).

The method of recruitment for filling up these posts shall be notified separately, the order said.

–IANS

sdr/arm