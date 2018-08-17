J&K announces Rs 2 cr assistance for Kerala

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced a relief of

Rs 2 crore for the flood-hit people of Kerala.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra gave this information to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of hundreds of innocent lives in the unprecedented floods in the southern state.

The death toll due to the devastating rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 370 on Sunday.

Vohra and members of his state administrative council have conveyed their sympathy for lakhs of families who have been rendered homeless in Kerala.

The Governor has also announced that suitable arrangements are being urgently put in place to enable people of Jammu and Kashmir to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund.

