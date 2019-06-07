J&K Bank raid: ACB says action carried out after registration of FIR

Srinagar, June 8 (IANS) After completing nearly 10-hour raid on Saturday at the corporate headquarters of J&K Bank, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said it has seized discriminatory documents and material with regard to the alleged fraudulent appointments in the bank.

A press release issued by the ACB on Saturday evening said: “The ACB Kashmir has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act on outcome of a written complaint received in ACB headquarters J&K to look into the allegations related to illegal/fraudulent appointments made in J&K Bank.

“Since the allegations reflected in the complaint disclose commission of criminal misconduct by Officers/officials of J&K Bank which constitute offence under section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, case FIR No. 10/2019 was regis tered in P/S Anti Corruption Bureau Central Kashmir Srinagar and investigation of the case was taken up”.

It said immediately after registration of FIR, searches of premises of Corporate Office J&K Bank headQuarters were carried out and during search operations documents/discriminatory material pertaining to the appointments were seized.

“Further investigation is going on,” it added.

The ACB raid followed the sacking of the Bank’s chairman, Parvez Ahmad and his replacement by R.K. Chibber as the interim chairman of the bank.

–IANS

sq/prs