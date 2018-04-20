J&K Congress accuses BJP, RSS of communalising Kathua incident

Jammu, April 23 (IANS) Accusing the BJP and the RSS of trying to create a communal divide over the Kathua rape and murder case, Jammu and Kashmir’s Congress leaders on Monday appealed to the people to maintain communal harmony.

A statement issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said: “It is utterly shameful and disgusting that the BJP-RSS combine is trying to communalise the inhuman Kathua incident for political gains.

“The Congress party will not allow any individual, group or party to politicise and communalise the recent gruesome rape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.

“Communal elements in any party who are trying to communalise or politicise the Kathua incident must be dealt sternly.

“The sinister agenda of communal forces is to tear apart social cohesiveness, communalise the situation, inflame passions and give anti-social elements a free hand to destroy properties and human lives.

“The Congress with the support of the people of the country will thwart these nefarious attempts”.

The statement also accused the BJP and the RSS of stoking communal tensions with an eye on the 2019 elections in the country.

–IANS

