J&K ex-MLA’s guard killed as militants attack, loot weapons

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) The personal security officer of a former Jammu and Kashmir legislator was killed as a group of militants attacked the guard post at his residence and decamped with two service rifles of the guards there on Monday, police said.

Police said militants fired at the guard post of Gulam Mohiuddin Mir’s residence in Muran village of Pulwama district, injuring two personal security officers of the former National Conference legislator and decamped with two service rifles.

One of the guards succumbed to his injuries, police said, adding that reinforcements rushed to the spot have cordoned off the area for searches.

–IANS

sq/vd/sar