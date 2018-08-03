J&K forest gunfight toll reaches 5

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) The death toll of militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district increased to five on Thursday, police said.

“A fifth militant was killed on Thursday morning after he fired at the security forces surrounding the Dooniwari forests in Rafiabad,” the police said.

The gunfight broke out on Wednesday morning following specific information about the presence of militants in the area. Four militants were killed and a para commando of the Indian Army was injured.

The gunfight officially ended on Thursday but searches were still ongoing in the area.

Police sources said the group of slain militants had infiltrated into the hinterland from across the Line of Control in Uri sector a few days ago.

–IANS

sq/ksk