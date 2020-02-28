J&K global investors’ meet reaches Hyderabad

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) After the success of the previous events of the first phase of roadshows being organised under the J&K Global Investors’ Summit 2020, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir government has reached Hyderabad as part of the second phase of the programme.

The agenda of this initiative of the government is to showcase the opportunities available in the service sector, especially in IT/ITeS, bio-technology, healthcare, horticulture, tourism, film sector and pharmaceuticals.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu, led the B2G meetings with industrialists and corporations and briefed them about the potential, investment opportunities and investible projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A series of round-table discussions were held to maximise industrial growth and employment opportunities in J&K.

The event was attended by over 150 delegates where 17 B2G meetings were held and MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore were inked between the J&K government and different Industry leaders.

Sharing his views about the potential of Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, J&K Financial Commissioner (health and medical education), said the Union Territory has a lot of inherent potential with appropriate climate for agriculture, vibrant tourism ecosystem and a huge land bank.

He added that it is indeed the next destination for investment with progressive and competitive investors and friendly policies.

Some prominent industry groups and leaders present were from Ramoji Films GMR, BRKINS, Virinchi Hospitals, IL&FS, Geo Map System (P) Ltd, Dream Valley Golf & Resorts Pvt Ltd, Tata BSS TAIPA (Tower and Infrastructure Providers), TS TRANSCO, ASP Enterprise, ABC India Pvt Ltd and Kochhar and Co, among others.

The roadshow will also cover Chennai and Ahmedabad in this phase.

