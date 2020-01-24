J&K government starts training aspiring entrepreneurs

Srinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) As many as 182 aspiring entrepreneurs have been enrolled for the three-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) at the the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Pampore on the outskirts of the city, and the Centre for Women Entrepreneurship (CWE).

The candidates will be trained under the Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) and the Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) of J&K Government, being imparted lessons on basic business techniques and guided by sector specific specialists.

Industrial visits and interaction with successful entrepreneurs will also be a part of the programme.

Drawn from different areas in Kashmir, around 147 candidates are undergoing the EDP at the main campus of the Institute and 35 women candidates are being trained at the CWE.

The aspirants have chosen a wide range of business activities including commercial floriculture, fashion designing, adventure tourism, play way schools, beauty salons, and trading.

Some of the candidates have opted for business activities under agro-allied sectors.

The Institute will provide them assistance of various business development services and will handhold them till launch of their business ventures successfully.

