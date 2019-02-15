J&K Governor calls for defeating forces inimical to peace

Jammu, Feb 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and communal harmony to defeat forces inimical to peace.

Malik chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan to review the law and order situation in the aftermath of the terror attack in which 49 CRPF troopers were killed on Thursday in the Valley.

An official statement issued here said the Governor appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environment for their petty interests are defeated.

He said the people of the state have always believed in brotherhood and co-existence for centuries.

He asked all political parties and senior leaders to appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony.

“He (the Governor) requested them not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information being circulated. He appealed to political parties that in case any untoward incident comes to their knowledge, they should report it to the police or to anyone in the government who will respond immediately”, the statement said.

The Governor said the situation in Jammu has been restored to almost normal and that “it should be our collective endeavour to maintain it.”

The Governor directed the police to take strict action against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

The Governor also inquired about the well-being of students from Jammu and Kashmir in various universities and colleges across the country.

He was informed that Liaison Officers appointed at all major locations were effectively coordinating with university authorities and local police to ensure safety of students belonging to the state.

Stray incidents of J&K students being targeted post-Pulwama terror strike were reported from Baba Fareed Institute of Technology, Dehradun, Maharishi Markand University, Ambala and Chitkara University, Batti (Himachal Pradesh).

The Governor was informed that the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, held a peace committee meeting in the city on Friday.

In the meeting, all parties condemned violent incidents in Jammu city and agreed to restrain their supporters from indulging in any unlawful activity.

