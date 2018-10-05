J&K Governor reviews security ahead of municipal polls

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements ahead of the four-phase municipal elections beginning October 8.

“After obtaining sector-wise assessment of the prevailing security situation, the Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining a close watch on the ground, and appreciated the real-time coordination and synergy between the security forces and the civil administration,” an official spokesperson said.

Considering the pattern of attempts to disturb law and order over the past few days, Malik called for increased vigil to protect persons as well as establishments and installations, the spokesperson added.

The meeting, held at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, was attended by senior officials of civil administration, army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

