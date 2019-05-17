J&K Governor reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra that begins on July 1.

“In a meeting held at the state Raj Bhawan in Srinagar the governor stressed the need for all concerned agencies to maintain a close watch and effective coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra,” an official statement said.

Detailed presentations were made by security agencies regarding the security environment in the state, keeping in view the potential of subversive elements.

Extensive discussions were held on preparedness for meeting any unforeseen situation arising in the Yatra area, deployment of road opening parties (ROP) for safe movement of Yatris, corridor security and area domination especially beyond ROP hours, functioning of the Joint Control Rooms at every Yatra camp and linking up Joint Control Rooms with the MeT Department and the District Disaster Management Units, the statement said.

It also discussed deployment of Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the state police along with rescue teams of various forces at identified locations on both the Yatra routes, deployment of well-equipped Fire Fighting teams at pre-determined points, installation of X-Ray baggage scanning units at appropriate locations, access control arrangements at Neelgrath, Panjtarni and Pahalgam helipads, bar code enumeration points and telecommunication facilities along the Yatra routes.

The Governor directed the administration to ensure rapid and unhindered movement of validly registered pilgrims from the time they enter the state and travel to the holy cave.

–IANS

sq/kr