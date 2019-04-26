J&K Governor’s twitter handle hacked

Jammu, April 30 (IANS) Embarrassment was caused to the Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after the official twitter handle of Governor Satya Pal Malik was hacked showing him as a follower of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Officials said corrective action was immediately taken and a complaint was lodged with the state police against the hackers who played the mischief.

