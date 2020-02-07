J&K govt for early completion of work on bunkers

Jammu, Feb 11 (IANS) The J&K government has given a call to expedite the pace of work of construction of bunkers for their timely completion.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma passed these directions while chairing a meeting with DCs of border districts to review the progress of construction of bunkers along the international border.

It was informed that a total of 6,225 bunkers have been completed so far in the division, including 5,628 individual bunkers and 597 community bunkers.

It was apprised that 1,369 bunkers have been completed in Samba district, 955 in Jammu district, 1,230 in Kathua district, 2,109 in Rajouri district and 562 in Poonch district.

The official further informed that the remaining bunkers are also under different stages of construction.

–IANS

zi/arm