J&K High Court gets its first woman judge

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir High Court got its first ever woman judge after Sindhu Sharma was sworn in on Tuesday in Srinagar.

Sindhu Sharma was sworn in as a judge along with Rashid Ali Dar in the summer capital.

Sindhu Sharma, daughter of a retired judge of state High Court, O.P.Sharma, has served as the Assistant Solicitor General while Rashid Ali Dar is a retired District and Sessions Judge of the state.

Sindhu Sharma belongs to Jammu while Rashid Ali Dar belongs to Badgam district of the Valley.

It is for the first time in its 90-year-long history that the state has got a woman judge.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court was established in 1928 by then Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh.

Justice Gita Mittal, acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the state High Court, but she has yet to assume office.

–IANS

