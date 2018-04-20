J&K implements 7th Pay Commission recommendations

Jammu, April 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday decided to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for its employees.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in Jammu chaired by the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Information Department said that government employees will receive the current month’s salary as per the revised rates.

“All necessary notifications regarding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be issued by Jammu and Kashmir’s Finance Department by this evening,” the Department tweeted.

Finance Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari told the media that Jammu and Kashmir was the first state in the country to implement the recommendations.

“We don’t have resources, but our honourable Chief Minister has made a commitment and we have fulfilled it,” he said.

–IANS

