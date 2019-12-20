J&K Lt.Guv to have retd IPS Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar as another advisor

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The government has cleared the appointment of one more advisor to assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its communication dated January 5, the union ministry of home affairs has conveyed to the chief secretary of the recently formed union territory that retired IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar has been approved for appointment as an additional advisor to the Lieutenant Governor.

Bhatnagar’s appointment will be effective from the date he assumes charge of his responsibilities.

–IANS

