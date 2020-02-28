J&K nominates officers for coronavirus control efforts

Jammu, March 4 (IANS) The J&K government on Wednesday appointed various officers to ramp up efforts for prevention and control of novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

According to the government order, Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K, shall be the overall in-charge of the coronavirus control efforts and will work under the supervision of Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department.

The order also states that Dr. Shafqat Khan, the designated nodal officer, will work under his supervision.

At the divisional level, respective Divisional Commissioners shall be the overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts and shall be assisted by the respective Directors of Health Services and Deputy Commissioners shall be the in-charge of coronavirus control efforts at the district level and be assisted by the respective Chief Medical Officers.

The order says that the apex/divisional/district level officers shall ensure detection at the airports/railway stations and other entry points. They shall also ensure creation of adequate quarantine, isolation and other requisite facilities besides undertaking adequate measures for surveillance of home quarantined persons.

The nominated officers shall also take all other measures required for effective control of coronavirus, the order added.

–IANS

