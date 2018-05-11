J&K Police book one more for hate tweets

Srinagar, May 14 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday booked another person for posting abusive comments on the microblogging site, Twitter.

On Sunday the state police had booked a hate mail monger for spreading hatred and anger against Kashmiri women on his Twitter handle.

The police also said it would request the Twitter India authorities to block such users and would seek their details for initiating legal actions, a statement said.

“Kashmir Police today booked another Twitter user after he relayed few abusive tweets… Police… took cognizance of the matter after it surfaced that the tweets were hurtful and attract penalties under law.

“The Twitter handle has been booked under the same FIR, which was registered for the abusive tweets yesterday (on Sunday)…,” it added.

Investigation has been initiated and facts pertaining to the case will be explored soon, it said.

–IANS

sq/in