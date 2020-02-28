J&K police prevent 6 youth from joining terror ranks

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) Acting on a tip-off, the J&K Police could prevent six youths from the Budgam district in J&K from joining terror groups.

According to the police, six youths, including five minors from Magam and Narbal area of Budgam, were planning to join terror ranks. “They had been indoctrinated and influenced by the false narrative,” the police said.

The police counselled them in presence of their families, prevented them from joining terrorists and were “later handed over to their families.”.

Last month, DGP Dilbagh Singh said eight youths who had joined militant ranks in 2020 had shunned violence and returned to the mainstream. “They have been reunited with their families,” he said.

